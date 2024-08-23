Powerfleet (NASDAQ:AIOT) Rating Reiterated by Barrington Research

Barrington Research reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Powerfleet (NASDAQ:AIOT – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Barrington Research currently has a $10.00 price objective on the stock.
Powerfleet Price Performance
NASDAQ:AIOT opened at $4.87 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $522.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.71 and a beta of 1.69. Powerfleet has a twelve month low of $1.64 and a twelve month high of $5.67.
Powerfleet Company Profile
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Powerfleet
- Conference Calls and Individual Investors
- Advance Auto Parts Eyes Long-Term Growth Despite Q2 Hurdles
- Dividend Payout Ratio Calculator
- Toll Brothers Stock Up on Q3 Beat: Luxury Homes Drive Growth
- What is the S&P 500 and How It is Distinct from Other Indexes
- 4 No-Brainer Stocks to Hold This Fall for Steady Gains
Receive News & Ratings for Powerfleet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Powerfleet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.