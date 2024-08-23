Powerfleet (NASDAQ:AIOT) Rating Reiterated by Barrington Research

Barrington Research reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Powerfleet (NASDAQ:AIOT – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Barrington Research currently has a $10.00 price objective on the stock.

Powerfleet Price Performance

NASDAQ:AIOT opened at $4.87 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $522.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.71 and a beta of 1.69. Powerfleet has a twelve month low of $1.64 and a twelve month high of $5.67.

Get Powerfleet alerts:

Powerfleet Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

PowerFleet, Inc provides wireless Internet-of-Things asset management solutions in the United States, Israel, and internationally. The company offers real-time intelligence for organizations to capture IoT data from various types of assets with devices and sensors to increase efficiencies, and improve safety and security, as well as increase their profitability in easy-to-understand reports, dashboards, and real-time alerts; and application programming interfaces for additional integrations and development to boost other enterprise management systems and third-party applications.

Receive News & Ratings for Powerfleet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Powerfleet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.