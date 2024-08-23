Powszechna Kasa Oszczednosci Bank Polski Spólka Akcyjna (OTCMKTS:PSZKY) Trading Down 3.7%

Powszechna Kasa Oszczednosci Bank Polski Spólka Akcyjna (OTCMKTS:PSZKY – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 3.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $14.66 and last traded at $15.89. Approximately 41,433 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 51% from the average daily volume of 84,322 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.50.

Powszechna Kasa Oszczednosci Bank Polski Spólka Akcyjna Trading Down 3.7 %

The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.27 and its 200-day moving average is $13.56.

Powszechna Kasa Oszczednosci Bank Polski Spólka Akcyjna Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.4745 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 8th. This is a boost from Powszechna Kasa Oszczednosci Bank Polski Spólka Akcyjna’s previous dividend of $0.22. Powszechna Kasa Oszczednosci Bank Polski Spólka Akcyjna’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.24%.

Powszechna Kasa Oszczednosci Bank Polski Spólka Akcyjna Company Profile

Powszechna Kasa Oszczednosci Bank Polski Spólka Akcyjna provides various banking products and services in Poland and internationally. The company operates through three segments, Retail, Corporate and Investment, and Transfer center and other segments. It offers current and savings accounts, term deposits, private and electronic banking services, investment and insurance products, investment funds, electronic and mobile banking services, credit and debit cards, and consumer and mortgage loans, as well as corporate loans to firms and enterprises, developers, cooperatives, and property managers.

