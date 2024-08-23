PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) Shares Sold by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp reduced its stake in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Free Report) by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 24,463 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,610 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in PPL were worth $676,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PPL. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of PPL during the fourth quarter worth about $570,789,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of PPL in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $115,605,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of PPL during the fourth quarter worth approximately $108,799,000. Electron Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in PPL by 437.5% in the 4th quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,890,402 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $132,530,000 after buying an additional 3,980,626 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in PPL by 239.8% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,128,744 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $84,789,000 after purchasing an additional 2,208,081 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PPL stock opened at $31.55 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $23.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.91. PPL Co. has a 1-year low of $22.20 and a 1-year high of $31.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $29.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.03.

PPL ( NYSE:PPL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. PPL had a net margin of 10.17% and a return on equity of 9.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that PPL Co. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PPL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of PPL from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of PPL from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of PPL from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of PPL from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.64.

PPL Corporation, an energy company, focuses on providing electricity and natural gas to approximately 3.6 million customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Kentucky Regulated, Pennsylvania Regulated, and Rhode Island Regulated. The company delivers electricity to customers in Pennsylvania, Kentucky, Virginia, and Rhode Island; delivers natural gas to customers in Kentucky and Rhode Island; and generates electricity from power plants in Kentucky.

