Precigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGEN) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Precigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGEN – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the five brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $7.00.

PGEN has been the subject of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Precigen from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Precigen in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. StockNews.com raised shares of Precigen to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. JMP Securities cut their price target on Precigen from $14.00 to $7.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Precigen from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd.

Shares of PGEN opened at $1.12 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $283.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.87 and a beta of 1.73. Precigen has a 1-year low of $0.84 and a 1-year high of $1.93. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.47 and a 200 day moving average of $1.46.

In other news, SVP Jeffrey Thomas Perez bought 58,823 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.85 per share, for a total transaction of $49,999.55. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 743,097 shares in the company, valued at $631,632.45. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 44.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Patient Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Precigen by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. Patient Capital Management LLC now owns 15,983,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $21,418,000 after buying an additional 2,230,524 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Precigen by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,768,234 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,814,000 after acquiring an additional 19,875 shares during the period. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT increased its position in shares of Precigen by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 2,091,274 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,032,000 after acquiring an additional 86,340 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Precigen by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,182,690 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,869,000 after acquiring an additional 130,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Opaleye Management Inc. lifted its position in Precigen by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 1,012,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,357,000 after acquiring an additional 84,000 shares during the period. 33.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Precigen, Inc operates as a discovery and clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that develops gene and cell therapies using precision technology to target diseases in therapeutic areas of immuno-oncology, autoimmune disorders, and infectious diseases. It operates through two segments, Biopharmaceuticals and Exemplar.

