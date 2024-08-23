Precious Shipping Public (OTCMKTS:PSGFF) Trading 188% Higher

Shares of Precious Shipping Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:PSGFF – Get Free Report) were up 188% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as 0.41 and last traded at 0.37. Approximately 4,100 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 86% from the average daily volume of 2,200 shares. The stock had previously closed at 0.13.
Precious Shipping Public Price Performance
The business has a 50 day moving average price of 0.18 and a 200-day moving average price of 0.22.
Precious Shipping Public Company Profile
Precious Shipping Public Company Limited owns and operates dry bulk ships on a tramp shipping basis worldwide. The company is involved in the chartering and owning of ships, as well as invests in marine transportation and manages ships. It owns and operates 38 ships, including 9 Supramax, 8 Ultramax, and 21 Handysize with a total capacity of 1,657,579 deadweight tons.
