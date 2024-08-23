Precision BioSciences (NASDAQ:DTIL) Receives “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Precision BioSciences (NASDAQ:DTIL – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $60.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Precision BioSciences in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. They set a buy rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock.

Precision BioSciences stock opened at $9.72 on Thursday. Precision BioSciences has a 1-year low of $8.25 and a 1-year high of $19.43. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.30 and a beta of 1.74.

Precision BioSciences (NASDAQ:DTIL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $3.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.77) by $4.23. The business had revenue of $49.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.50 million. Precision BioSciences had a negative return on equity of 10.76% and a net margin of 19.36%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($3.00) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Precision BioSciences will post -2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Precision BioSciences stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in Precision BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:DTIL – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 573,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,739,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned 8.29% of Precision BioSciences at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 37.99% of the company’s stock.

Precision BioSciences, Inc, an advanced gene editing company, develops in vivo gene editing therapies for gene edits, including gene elimination, insertion, and excision in the United States. The company offers ARCUS, a genome editing platform to DNA genome insertion, deletion, and repair. It also provides PBGENE-HBV for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B virus (HBV) to eliminate covalently closed circular DNA with direct cuts and edits as well as to inactivate integrated HBV DNA with the goal of long-lasting reductions in hepatitis B surface antigen; PBGENE-PMM for the treatment of m.3243 associated primary mitochondrial myopathy (PMM) which is expected to submit an IND and/or CTA.

