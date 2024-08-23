Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) Given New $112.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS – Free Report) (TSE:PD) had its price target boosted by Piper Sandler from $95.00 to $112.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Precision Drilling from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $124.00.

PDS opened at $68.61 on Thursday. Precision Drilling has a 12 month low of $49.67 and a 12 month high of $79.07. The company has a market cap of $977.01 million, a PE ratio of 6.04 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a 50 day moving average of $70.14 and a 200 day moving average of $68.37.

Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS – Get Free Report) (TSE:PD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The oil and gas company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by $2.06. The firm had revenue of $429.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $310.13 million. Precision Drilling had a return on equity of 9.26% and a net margin of 11.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Precision Drilling will post 5.17 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Precision Drilling by 31.1% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 57,949 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,073,000 after buying an additional 13,749 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Precision Drilling by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,020 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $844,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Precision Drilling during the 2nd quarter valued at $210,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Precision Drilling by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 201,625 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $14,182,000 after acquiring an additional 28,947 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Precision Drilling by 8.0% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 99,979 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,030,000 after acquiring an additional 7,436 shares in the last quarter. 48.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Precision Drilling Corporation, a drilling company, provides onshore drilling, completion, and production services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas and geothermal industries in North America and the Middle East. The company operates through Contract Drilling Services and Completion and Production Services segments.

