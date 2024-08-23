Precision Optics (NASDAQ:POCI) Stock Price Up 0.1%

Precision Optics Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:POCI – Get Free Report) shares traded up 0.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $5.34 and last traded at $5.25. 1,755 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 69% from the average session volume of 5,596 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.24.

Precision Optics Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $31.85 million, a P/E ratio of -18.74 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.88.

Get Precision Optics alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Precision Optics

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Precision Optics during the first quarter valued at about $149,000. WealthTrust Axiom LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Precision Optics by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 187,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,132,000 after buying an additional 15,502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AMH Equity Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Precision Optics in the fourth quarter worth about $845,000. 13.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Precision Optics Company Profile

Precision Optics Corporation, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells specialized optical and illumination systems and related components primarily in the United States and the European Economic Area. It offers medical instrumentation products, including endoscopes and endocouplers, as well as other custom imaging and illumination products, such as Microprecision lenses and micro medical cameras, and 3D endoscopes for use in minimally invasive surgical procedures by hospitals and physicians.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Precision Optics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Precision Optics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.