Precision Optics (NASDAQ:POCI) Stock Price Up 0.1%

Precision Optics Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:POCI – Get Free Report) shares traded up 0.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $5.34 and last traded at $5.25. 1,755 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 69% from the average session volume of 5,596 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.24.
Precision Optics Stock Performance
The company has a market cap of $31.85 million, a P/E ratio of -18.74 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.88.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Precision Optics
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Precision Optics during the first quarter valued at about $149,000. WealthTrust Axiom LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Precision Optics by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 187,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,132,000 after buying an additional 15,502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AMH Equity Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Precision Optics in the fourth quarter worth about $845,000. 13.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Precision Optics Company Profile
Precision Optics Corporation, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells specialized optical and illumination systems and related components primarily in the United States and the European Economic Area. It offers medical instrumentation products, including endoscopes and endocouplers, as well as other custom imaging and illumination products, such as Microprecision lenses and micro medical cameras, and 3D endoscopes for use in minimally invasive surgical procedures by hospitals and physicians.
