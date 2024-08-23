Premier Oil (LON:PMO) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $22.40

Premier Oil plc (LON:PMO – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 22.40 ($0.29) and traded as high as GBX 24 ($0.31). Premier Oil shares last traded at GBX 22.40 ($0.29), with a volume of 40,864,785 shares traded.

Premier Oil Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 571.58, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.13. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 22.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 22.40. The company has a market cap of £207.32 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.15.

Premier Oil Company Profile

Premier Oil plc, an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, production, and development of oil and gas properties in the Falkland Islands, Indonesia, Vietnam, the United Kingdom, and internationally. As of December 31, 2019, its proved and probable reserves (2P) were 175 million barrels of oil equivalent (mmboe); and 2P and estimated contingent resources were 847 mmboe.

