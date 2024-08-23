Prime Mining (OTCMKTS:PRMNF) Shares Down 5.4%

Prime Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:PRMNF – Get Free Report) was down 5.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $1.32 and last traded at $1.32. Approximately 6,955 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 21,710 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.39.
Prime Mining Stock Down 5.4 %
The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.51.
About Prime Mining
Prime Mining Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties in Mexico. The company explores for gold and silver deposits. It primarily holds a 100% interest in the Los Reyes project that consists of 37 contiguous concessions covering an area of 6,273 hectares located in Sinaloa, Mexico.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Prime Mining
- Investing In Preferred Stock vs. Common Stock
- Advance Auto Parts Eyes Long-Term Growth Despite Q2 Hurdles
- Using the MarketBeat Stock Split Calculator
- Toll Brothers Stock Up on Q3 Beat: Luxury Homes Drive Growth
- Stock Market Sectors: What Are They and How Many Are There?
- 4 No-Brainer Stocks to Hold This Fall for Steady Gains
Receive News & Ratings for Prime Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prime Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.