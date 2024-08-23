Primerica (NYSE:PRI) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Primerica (NYSE:PRI – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Friday.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on PRI. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Primerica from $239.00 to $249.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of Primerica from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Primerica from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Primerica from $257.00 to $269.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Primerica currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $273.25.

Primerica Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE PRI opened at $259.96 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $244.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $237.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.82 and a beta of 1.09. Primerica has a 52 week low of $184.76 and a 52 week high of $261.48.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $4.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.47 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $803.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $748.88 million. Primerica had a net margin of 14.85% and a return on equity of 27.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.99 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Primerica will post 17.92 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Glenn J. Williams sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.55, for a total value of $757,650.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 45,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,446,071.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRI. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Primerica during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in Primerica by 493.3% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Primerica by 45.5% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in Primerica in the 4th quarter valued at $133,000. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Primerica in the 1st quarter valued at $163,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services to middle-income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in four segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; Senior Health; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products.

