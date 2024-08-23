Princess Private Equity (LON:PEY) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $10.89

Princess Private Equity (LON:PEY – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 10.89 ($0.14) and traded as low as GBX 10.75 ($0.14). Princess Private Equity shares last traded at GBX 10.90 ($0.14), with a volume of 54,389 shares changing hands.

The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 11.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 10.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 0.22 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of £7.47 million, a PE ratio of 40.00 and a beta of 0.44.

Princess Private Equity Holding Limited specializes in private equity and debt investments in non-public companies or assets through privately negotiated transactions. The fund invests in primary and secondary fund investments, direct investments, and listed private equity. It makes private equity investments in buyout, venture capital, and special situation and private debt investments in mezzanine, second lien, or senior debt investments.

