Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $18.59

Pro-Dex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDEX – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $18.59 and traded as high as $20.99. Pro-Dex shares last traded at $20.70, with a volume of 6,851 shares changing hands.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Pro-Dex from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.98 and a 200-day moving average of $18.59. The company has a current ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.79 million, a P/E ratio of 35.69 and a beta of 0.37.

In other news, Director Angelita Rebamontan Domingo sold 2,585 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.30, for a total value of $47,305.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,191 shares in the company, valued at $149,895.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 42.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Perritt Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Pro-Dex by 43.3% during the 1st quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,813 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Pro-Dex by 5.1% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 63,036 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after buying an additional 3,067 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pro-Dex by 7.9% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 12,240 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.28% of the company’s stock.

Pro-Dex, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells powered surgical instruments for medical device original equipment manufacturers worldwide. The company offers autoclavable, battery-powered and electric, and multi-function surgical drivers and shavers that are primarily used in the orthopedic, thoracic, and craniomaxillofacial markets.

