PROCEPT BioRobotics (NASDAQ:PRCT) Price Target Raised to $94.00 at Bank of America

PROCEPT BioRobotics (NASDAQ:PRCT – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Bank of America from $80.00 to $94.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Bank of America currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on PRCT. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Truist Financial restated a buy rating and set a $74.00 price objective (down previously from $79.00) on shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $70.67.

Shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics stock opened at $80.27 on Thursday. PROCEPT BioRobotics has a 52-week low of $24.83 and a 52-week high of $85.81. The company has a 50 day moving average of $64.23 and a 200 day moving average of $58.17. The company has a quick ratio of 6.49, a current ratio of 7.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.86 and a beta of 1.00.

PROCEPT BioRobotics (NASDAQ:PRCT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by $0.02. PROCEPT BioRobotics had a negative net margin of 58.73% and a negative return on equity of 37.85%. The company had revenue of $53.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.56) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 61.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that PROCEPT BioRobotics will post -1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Hisham Shiblaq sold 26,046 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.24, for a total value of $1,777,379.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 55,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,811,886.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Hisham Shiblaq sold 26,046 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.24, for a total value of $1,777,379.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 55,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,811,886.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alaleh Nouri sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.18, for a total transaction of $621,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 52,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,262,708.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in PROCEPT BioRobotics by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its stake in PROCEPT BioRobotics by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 60,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,971,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $784,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the period. 89.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation, a surgical robotics company, focuses on developing transformative solutions in urology in the United States and internationally. The company develops, manufactures, and sells AquaBeam Robotic System, an image-guided, surgical robotic system for use in minimally invasive urologic surgery with a focus on treating benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH).

