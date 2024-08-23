PROCEPT BioRobotics (NASDAQ:PRCT) Shares Gap Up to $65.00

PROCEPT BioRobotics Co. (NASDAQ:PRCT – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $65.00, but opened at $70.10. PROCEPT BioRobotics shares last traded at $73.57, with a volume of 509,984 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on PRCT. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price target (down from $79.00) on shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Bank of America lifted their price target on PROCEPT BioRobotics from $80.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on PROCEPT BioRobotics from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price objective on PROCEPT BioRobotics from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, PROCEPT BioRobotics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.67.

PROCEPT BioRobotics Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $64.23 and a 200-day moving average of $58.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 6.49 and a current ratio of 7.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.86 and a beta of 1.00.

PROCEPT BioRobotics (NASDAQ:PRCT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.02. PROCEPT BioRobotics had a negative return on equity of 37.85% and a negative net margin of 58.73%. The company had revenue of $53.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.10 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.56) earnings per share. PROCEPT BioRobotics’s revenue was up 61.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that PROCEPT BioRobotics Co. will post -1.88 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at PROCEPT BioRobotics

In other PROCEPT BioRobotics news, EVP Alaleh Nouri sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.18, for a total transaction of $621,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,262,708.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Alaleh Nouri sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.18, for a total value of $621,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 52,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,262,708.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Hisham Shiblaq sold 26,046 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.24, for a total transaction of $1,777,379.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 55,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,811,886.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of PROCEPT BioRobotics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in PROCEPT BioRobotics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Quest Partners LLC lifted its stake in PROCEPT BioRobotics by 2,492.3% in the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 674 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. Fairman Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics during the fourth quarter valued at about $84,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics in the second quarter worth about $128,000. Finally, RiverPark Advisors LLC bought a new stake in PROCEPT BioRobotics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $135,000. 89.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PROCEPT BioRobotics Company Profile

PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation, a surgical robotics company, focuses on developing transformative solutions in urology in the United States and internationally. The company develops, manufactures, and sells AquaBeam Robotic System, an image-guided, surgical robotic system for use in minimally invasive urologic surgery with a focus on treating benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH).

Featured Stories

