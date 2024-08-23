Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR) Director Sells $2,069,851.66 in Stock

Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR – Get Free Report) Director Connor Kevin J. O sold 31,543 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.62, for a total value of $2,069,851.66. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,405,078 shares in the company, valued at $92,201,218.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NYSE:PCOR opened at $59.09 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $63.61 and a 200-day moving average of $69.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.65 billion, a PE ratio of -61.55 and a beta of 0.75. Procore Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.11 and a 52 week high of $83.35.

Procore Technologies (NYSE:PCOR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.14. Procore Technologies had a negative return on equity of 4.13% and a negative net margin of 8.54%. The firm had revenue of $284.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $275.26 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.28) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Procore Technologies, Inc. will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

PCOR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson cut Procore Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Procore Technologies from $85.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Procore Technologies from $90.00 to $70.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $70.00 price target (down from $75.00) on shares of Procore Technologies in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Procore Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.31.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Procore Technologies by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,299,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $764,111,000 after buying an additional 94,190 shares during the last quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP raised its stake in Procore Technologies by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 3,718,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,384,000 after acquiring an additional 692,218 shares in the last quarter. XN LP raised its stake in Procore Technologies by 101.1% during the 2nd quarter. XN LP now owns 2,808,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,215,000 after acquiring an additional 1,411,812 shares in the last quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC boosted its position in Procore Technologies by 254.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 2,243,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,762,000 after acquiring an additional 1,609,607 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Schweiz AG grew its stake in shares of Procore Technologies by 20.1% in the second quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 1,315,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,198,000 after purchasing an additional 220,000 shares in the last quarter. 81.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Procore Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables owners, general and specialty contractors, architects, and engineers to collaborate on construction projects.

