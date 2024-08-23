Procure Disaster Recovery Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:FEMA) Shares Down 0.7%

Shares of Procure Disaster Recovery Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:FEMA – Get Free Report) dropped 0.7% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $36.75 and last traded at $36.75. Approximately 383 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 28% from the average daily volume of 300 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.00.
Procure Disaster Recovery Strategy ETF Stock Performance
The firm has a market cap of $2.76 million, a P/E ratio of 24.73 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.71.
About Procure Disaster Recovery Strategy ETF
The Procure Disaster Recovery Strategy ETF (FIXT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of globally listed companies that aid in natural disaster recovery strategies. The index comprises four investment categories: climatological, geophysical, hydrological, and meteorological.
