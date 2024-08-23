Proficient Auto Logistics (NASDAQ:PAL) Shares Gap Up Following Insider Buying Activity

Proficient Auto Logistics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAL – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Thursday following insider buying activity. The stock had previously closed at $18.63, but opened at $19.20. Proficient Auto Logistics shares last traded at $19.21, with a volume of 135,945 shares changing hands.

Specifically, Director James B. Gattoni acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.98 per share, with a total value of $379,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $379,600. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on PAL. Barrington Research began coverage on shares of Proficient Auto Logistics in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. William Blair began coverage on shares of Proficient Auto Logistics in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Proficient Auto Logistics in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Proficient Auto Logistics from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th.

Proficient Auto Logistics Trading Up 2.0 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.90.

Proficient Auto Logistics (NASDAQ:PAL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $106.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.69 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Proficient Auto Logistics, Inc. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Proficient Auto Logistics

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Proficient Auto Logistics in the second quarter worth about $176,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in Proficient Auto Logistics in the second quarter worth about $257,000. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in Proficient Auto Logistics in the second quarter worth about $660,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Proficient Auto Logistics in the second quarter worth about $1,082,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in Proficient Auto Logistics in the second quarter worth about $1,172,000.

Proficient Auto Logistics Company Profile

Proficient Auto Logistics, Inc focuses on providing auto transportation and logistics services in North America. It primarily focuses on transporting and delivering finished vehicles from automotive production facilities, ports of entry, and rail yards to a network of automotive dealerships. The company operates approximately 1,130 auto transport vehicles and trailers, including 615 company-owned transport vehicles and trailers.

