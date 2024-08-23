Prologis (PLD) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Prologis (NYSE: PLD):

8/20/2024 – Prologis had its price target lowered by analysts at Evercore ISI from $123.00 to $122.00. They now have an “in-line” rating on the stock.

8/14/2024 – Prologis had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $132.00 to $133.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

8/12/2024 – Prologis had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Bank of America Co.. They now have a $128.00 price target on the stock.

8/7/2024 – Prologis had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from $130.00 to $135.00. They now have a “sector outperform” rating on the stock.

8/5/2024 – Prologis was downgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating. They now have a $127.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $124.00.

8/5/2024 – Prologis had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $125.00 to $137.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/30/2024 – Prologis had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $123.00 to $142.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

7/25/2024 – Prologis had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $140.00 to $156.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/23/2024 – Prologis had its price target raised by analysts at Argus from $120.00 to $135.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/18/2024 – Prologis had its price target raised by analysts at Evercore ISI from $119.00 to $123.00. They now have an “in-line” rating on the stock.

7/18/2024 – Prologis was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

7/15/2024 – Prologis had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at BMO Capital Markets. They now have a $115.00 price target on the stock.

Prologis Stock Performance

NYSE PLD opened at $125.98 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $118.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $119.30. The firm has a market cap of $116.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.84, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.29. Prologis, Inc. has a 1 year low of $96.64 and a 1 year high of $137.52.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($0.41). Prologis had a return on equity of 4.88% and a net margin of 36.37%. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Prologis

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in Prologis by 6.9% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 170,278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,124,000 after buying an additional 10,967 shares during the last quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Prologis by 65.3% during the 2nd quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 615 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Prologis by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,926 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,452,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the period. Ecofi Investissements SA purchased a new position in Prologis in the second quarter valued at approximately $596,000. Finally, Quarry LP grew its holdings in Prologis by 216.1% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 983 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares during the period. 93.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2024, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

