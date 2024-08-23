Prologis (PLD) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Prologis (NYSE: PLD):
- 8/20/2024 – Prologis had its price target lowered by analysts at Evercore ISI from $123.00 to $122.00. They now have an “in-line” rating on the stock.
- 8/14/2024 – Prologis had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $132.00 to $133.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 8/12/2024 – Prologis had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Bank of America Co.. They now have a $128.00 price target on the stock.
- 8/7/2024 – Prologis had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from $130.00 to $135.00. They now have a “sector outperform” rating on the stock.
- 8/5/2024 – Prologis was downgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating. They now have a $127.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $124.00.
- 8/5/2024 – Prologis had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $125.00 to $137.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 7/30/2024 – Prologis had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $123.00 to $142.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 7/25/2024 – Prologis had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $140.00 to $156.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 7/23/2024 – Prologis had its price target raised by analysts at Argus from $120.00 to $135.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 7/18/2024 – Prologis had its price target raised by analysts at Evercore ISI from $119.00 to $123.00. They now have an “in-line” rating on the stock.
- 7/18/2024 – Prologis was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.
- 7/15/2024 – Prologis had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at BMO Capital Markets. They now have a $115.00 price target on the stock.
Prologis Stock Performance
NYSE PLD opened at $125.98 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $118.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $119.30. The firm has a market cap of $116.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.84, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.29. Prologis, Inc. has a 1 year low of $96.64 and a 1 year high of $137.52.
Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($0.41). Prologis had a return on equity of 4.88% and a net margin of 36.37%. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Prologis
Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2024, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Prologis
- What is the Hang Seng index?
- Advance Auto Parts Eyes Long-Term Growth Despite Q2 Hurdles
- 3 Best Fintech Stocks for a Portfolio Boost
- Toll Brothers Stock Up on Q3 Beat: Luxury Homes Drive Growth
- Insider Trades May Not Tell You What You Think
- 4 No-Brainer Stocks to Hold This Fall for Steady Gains
Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.