ProShares High Yield-Interest Rate Hedged ETF (BATS:HYHG) Trading 0.2% Higher

ProShares High Yield-Interest Rate Hedged ETF (BATS:HYHG – Get Free Report) shares shot up 0.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $64.27 and last traded at $64.21. 3,120 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $64.06.
The company has a 50-day moving average price of $63.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.97.
ProShares High Yield-Interest Rate Hedged ETF Cuts Dividend
The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st were given a $0.3625 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st.
About ProShares High Yield-Interest Rate Hedged ETF
The ProShares High Yield—Interest Rate Hedged (HYHG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index that goes long high-yield USD debt from US and Canadian issuers and shorts a duration-matched combination of 2-, 5- and 10-year US Treasurys.
