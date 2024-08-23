ProShares High Yield-Interest Rate Hedged ETF (BATS:HYHG) Trading 0.2% Higher

ProShares High Yield-Interest Rate Hedged ETF (BATS:HYHG – Get Free Report) shares shot up 0.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $64.27 and last traded at $64.21. 3,120 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $64.06.

ProShares High Yield-Interest Rate Hedged ETF Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $63.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.97.

ProShares High Yield-Interest Rate Hedged ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st were given a $0.3625 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About ProShares High Yield-Interest Rate Hedged ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in ProShares High Yield-Interest Rate Hedged ETF by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,311,000 after buying an additional 2,625 shares during the period. Howard Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in ProShares High Yield-Interest Rate Hedged ETF by 15.5% during the second quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,000 after acquiring an additional 1,361 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new stake in ProShares High Yield-Interest Rate Hedged ETF during the second quarter worth about $218,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. raised its holdings in ProShares High Yield-Interest Rate Hedged ETF by 6.0% during the second quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 50,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,235,000 after acquiring an additional 2,865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in ProShares High Yield-Interest Rate Hedged ETF by 3.5% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 86,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,565,000 after buying an additional 2,964 shares during the last quarter.

The ProShares High Yield—Interest Rate Hedged (HYHG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index that goes long high-yield USD debt from US and Canadian issuers and shorts a duration-matched combination of 2-, 5- and 10-year US Treasurys.

