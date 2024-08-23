ProShares Inflation Expectations ETF (NYSEARCA:RINF) Stock Price Up 0.5%

ProShares Inflation Expectations ETF (NYSEARCA:RINF – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 0.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $32.09 and last traded at $32.09. 1,587 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 6,940 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.92.

ProShares Inflation Expectations ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.69.

Get ProShares Inflation Expectations ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in ProShares Inflation Expectations ETF stock. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in ProShares Inflation Expectations ETF (NYSEARCA:RINF – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 8,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC owned 1.25% of ProShares Inflation Expectations ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

ProShares Inflation Expectations ETF Company Profile

The ProShares Inflation Expectations ETF (RINF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in spreads alternatives. The fund tracks an index with long exposure to US TIPS and short exposure to US Treasurys of equal maturity, gaining when yields on Treasurys increase relative to those on TIPS. RINF was launched on Jan 10, 2012 and is managed by ProShares.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Inflation Expectations ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Inflation Expectations ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.