Protagenic Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTIX) Shares Down 9.2%

Protagenic Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTIX – Get Free Report) fell 9.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.63 and last traded at $0.63. 7,870 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 29% from the average session volume of 11,025 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.70.

Protagenic Therapeutics Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $2.82 million, a P/E ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.76 and a 200 day moving average of $1.10.

About Protagenic Therapeutics

Protagenic Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of therapeutics to treat stress-related neuropsychiatric and mood disorders. The company's lead compound comprises PT00114, a synthetic form of teneurin carboxy-terminal associated peptide, an endogenous brain signaling peptide that can dampen overactive stress responses.

See Also

