Proton Motor Power Systems (LON:PPS) Trading 13.2% Higher

Shares of Proton Motor Power Systems Plc (LON:PPS – Get Free Report) were up 13.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1.08 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 1.08 ($0.01). Approximately 2,524,871 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 403% from the average daily volume of 502,426 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.95 ($0.01).
Proton Motor Power Systems Stock Performance
The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 2.54. The stock has a market capitalization of £17.85 million, a P/E ratio of -95.00 and a beta of 1.40.
Proton Motor Power Systems Company Profile
Proton Motor Power Systems Plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and tests fuel cells and fuel cell hybrid systems, and related technical components in the United Kingdom, Germany, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company offers solutions for renewable energy storage systems based on hydrogen.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Proton Motor Power Systems
- 3 Ways To Invest In Coffee, Other Than Drinking It
- Advance Auto Parts Eyes Long-Term Growth Despite Q2 Hurdles
- EV Stocks and How to Profit from Them
- Toll Brothers Stock Up on Q3 Beat: Luxury Homes Drive Growth
- What Does a Gap Up Mean in Stocks? How to Play the Gap
- 4 No-Brainer Stocks to Hold This Fall for Steady Gains
Receive News & Ratings for Proton Motor Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Proton Motor Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.