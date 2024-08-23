Provectus Biopharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:PVCT) Trading 6.2% Higher

Provectus Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PVCT – Get Free Report) was up 6.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.11 and last traded at $0.11. Approximately 84,292 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 256,563 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.10.

Provectus Biopharmaceuticals Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.12 and its 200 day moving average is $0.15.

Provectus Biopharmaceuticals Company Profile

Provectus Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in developing immunotherapy medicines based on halogenated xanthenes in the United States. The company's lead molecule is rose bengal sodium (RBS). Its clinical development programs include PV-10 for the treatment of stage III and IV melanoma and different types of liver cancers; PH-10 for the treatment of psoriasis and atopic dermatitis, and skin inflammation; and PV-305 for the treatment of infectious keratitis.

