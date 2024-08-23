Prudential plc (NYSE:PUK) Shares Sold by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC trimmed its position in shares of Prudential plc (NYSE:PUK – Free Report) by 41.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,077 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Prudential were worth $28,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in Prudential by 135.7% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in Prudential during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Prudential by 369.2% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,078 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in Prudential by 198.0% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,101 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Prudential during the 1st quarter valued at $75,000. 1.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Prudential from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Prudential from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Prudential from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th.

Shares of NYSE:PUK opened at $17.42 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.96. Prudential plc has a fifty-two week low of $15.96 and a fifty-two week high of $26.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health insurance, and asset management solutions to individuals in Asia and Africa. The company was founded in 1848 and is headquartered in Central, Hong Kong.

