PT Indofood Sukses Makmur Tbk (OTCMKTS:PIFMY) Stock Price Up 6.6%

Shares of PT Indofood Sukses Makmur Tbk (OTCMKTS:PIFMY – Get Free Report) were up 6.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $20.30 and last traded at $20.30. Approximately 4,463 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 129% from the average daily volume of 1,945 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.05.

PT Indofood Sukses Makmur Tbk Trading Up 6.6 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $18.95 and a 200 day moving average of $19.58.

Get PT Indofood Sukses Makmur Tbk alerts:

PT Indofood Sukses Makmur Tbk Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th were given a dividend of $0.6031 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 15th. PT Indofood Sukses Makmur Tbk’s payout ratio is currently 24.14%.

About PT Indofood Sukses Makmur Tbk

PT Indofood Sukses Makmur Tbk operates as a food solutions company in Indonesia, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, internationally. It operates through Consumer Branded Products Business Group, Bogasari Business Group, Agribusiness Group, and Distribution Business Group segments. It offers noodles; ultra-high temperature (UHT), sterilized bottled, evaporated, pasteurized liquid, UHT multi-cereal, and powdered milk; milk-flavored and cereal powdered drinks, sweetened condensed creamer, ice cream, and butter; potato, cassava, soybean, corn, and various extruded snacks; recipe mixes, soy and chili sauce, tomato sauce, and stock soup; baby cereals; rice puffs, crunchies, biscuits, puddings, noodle soup, and pasta; cereal snacks for children; and ready-to-drink tea, packaged water, and fruit-flavored drinks.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for PT Indofood Sukses Makmur Tbk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PT Indofood Sukses Makmur Tbk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.