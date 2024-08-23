Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Given New $339.00 Price Target at Scotiabank

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Scotiabank from $308.00 to $339.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Scotiabank currently has a sector perform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Public Storage from $289.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an in-line rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Public Storage from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Public Storage from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $306.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Public Storage from $327.00 to $374.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Public Storage from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $318.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Public Storage currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $316.42.

Public Storage Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE PSA opened at $333.24 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $58.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.27, a PEG ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. Public Storage has a 12 month low of $233.18 and a 12 month high of $333.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $301.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $285.69.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.20 by ($1.54). The company had revenue of $921.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. Public Storage had a net margin of 44.88% and a return on equity of 36.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.28 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Public Storage will post 16.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Public Storage Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%. Public Storage’s payout ratio is 108.99%.

Insider Activity at Public Storage

In other Public Storage news, insider Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 400 shares of Public Storage stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.29, for a total transaction of $109,716.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $881,568.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Public Storage

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Public Storage during the fourth quarter worth $821,151,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Public Storage by 86.8% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 645,168 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $187,137,000 after purchasing an additional 299,826 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Public Storage by 34.4% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,100,705 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $319,270,000 after purchasing an additional 281,800 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,432,643 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,575,794,000 after buying an additional 219,391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Public Storage by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,946,291 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,075,681,000 after buying an additional 217,487 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.79% of the company’s stock.

About Public Storage

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At December 31, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 3,044 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 218 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels: SHUR), which owned 275 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

