Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Pulmatrix Trading Down 1.4 %
PULM stock opened at $2.05 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.08 and a 200-day moving average of $1.94. Pulmatrix has a 12 month low of $1.55 and a 12 month high of $2.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.48 million, a P/E ratio of -0.85 and a beta of 0.99.
About Pulmatrix
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Pulmatrix
- Top Stocks Investing in 5G Technology
- Synopsys: Looking to Stay Ahead of Industry Trends after Solid Q3
- What is the Nikkei 225 index?
- Willams-Sonoma Completes Stock Split: Buy It on the Dip
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- Diabetes and Neuro Products Ignite Medtronic’s Q1 Earnings Rally
Receive News & Ratings for Pulmatrix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pulmatrix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.