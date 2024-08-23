Puma (OTCMKTS:PMMAF) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $46.62

Puma Se (OTCMKTS:PMMAF – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $46.62 and traded as low as $41.35. Puma shares last traded at $41.57, with a volume of 3 shares traded.
Puma Price Performance
The company’s 50-day moving average is $45.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.62.
About Puma
PUMA SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides sports lifestyle products for football, handball, rugby, cricket, volleyball, track and field, motorsports, golf, and basketball.
