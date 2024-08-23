Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-one brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and thirteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $68.65.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays increased their price objective on Pure Storage from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Susquehanna increased their price target on Pure Storage from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on Pure Storage from $48.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Pure Storage in a report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th.

In other news, insider John Colgrove sold 100,000 shares of Pure Storage stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.39, for a total transaction of $5,239,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 800,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,912,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, insider John Colgrove sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.39, for a total transaction of $5,239,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 800,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,912,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO P. Kevan Krysler sold 14,296 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.79, for a total transaction of $911,941.84. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 518,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,082,961.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 328,995 shares of company stock valued at $19,175,193 in the last three months. Insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in Pure Storage in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pure Storage in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in shares of Pure Storage by 61.2% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 424 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Pure Storage by 242.9% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 432 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Pure Storage during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Pure Storage stock opened at $60.95 on Friday. Pure Storage has a 52 week low of $31.00 and a 52 week high of $70.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $61.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.99. The stock has a market cap of $19.82 billion, a PE ratio of 217.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 1.11.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The technology company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $693.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $681.37 million. Pure Storage had a net margin of 3.19% and a return on equity of 15.34%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pure Storage will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pure Storage, Inc engages in the provision of data storage and management technologies, products, and services in the United States and internationally. Its Purity software is shared across its products and provides enterprise-class data services, such as always-on data reduction, data protection, and encryption, as well as storage protocols, including block, file, and object.

