Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-one brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and thirteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $68.65.
A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays increased their price objective on Pure Storage from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Susquehanna increased their price target on Pure Storage from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on Pure Storage from $48.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Pure Storage in a report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th.
Get Our Latest Report on Pure Storage
Insiders Place Their Bets
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in Pure Storage in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pure Storage in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in shares of Pure Storage by 61.2% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 424 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Pure Storage by 242.9% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 432 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Pure Storage during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.42% of the company’s stock.
Pure Storage Price Performance
Shares of Pure Storage stock opened at $60.95 on Friday. Pure Storage has a 52 week low of $31.00 and a 52 week high of $70.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $61.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.99. The stock has a market cap of $19.82 billion, a PE ratio of 217.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 1.11.
Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The technology company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $693.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $681.37 million. Pure Storage had a net margin of 3.19% and a return on equity of 15.34%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pure Storage will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Pure Storage Company Profile
Pure Storage, Inc engages in the provision of data storage and management technologies, products, and services in the United States and internationally. Its Purity software is shared across its products and provides enterprise-class data services, such as always-on data reduction, data protection, and encryption, as well as storage protocols, including block, file, and object.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Pure Storage
- Conference Calls and Individual Investors
- Advance Auto Parts Eyes Long-Term Growth Despite Q2 Hurdles
- Manufacturing Stocks Investing
- Toll Brothers Stock Up on Q3 Beat: Luxury Homes Drive Growth
- What Does a Stock Split Mean?
- 4 No-Brainer Stocks to Hold This Fall for Steady Gains
Receive News & Ratings for Pure Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pure Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.