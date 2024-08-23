PureCycle Technologies (NASDAQ:PCTTU) Trading Down 17.5%

PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCTTU – Get Free Report) shares dropped 17.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $7.26 and last traded at $7.26. Approximately 153 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 40% from the average daily volume of 254 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.80.
PureCycle Technologies Stock Performance
The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.33.
PureCycle Technologies Company Profile
PureCycle Technologies, Inc engages in the production of recycled polypropylene (PP). The company holds a license for restoring waste PP into ultra-pure recycled polypropylene resin that has multiple applications, including packaging and labeling for consumer products, piping, ropes, cabling, and plastic parts for various industries.
