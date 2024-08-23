Q1 2025 Earnings Forecast for Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) Issued By Northland Capmk

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Northland Capmk raised their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Fabrinet in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, August 20th. Northland Capmk analyst T. Savageaux now forecasts that the technology company will post earnings per share of $2.17 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $2.02. The consensus estimate for Fabrinet’s current full-year earnings is $7.95 per share. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for Fabrinet’s FY2025 earnings at $9.23 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Fabrinet from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. B. Riley increased their price objective on Fabrinet from $171.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Fabrinet from $240.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Fabrinet in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a $230.00 price target for the company. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Fabrinet from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fabrinet presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $219.00.

Fabrinet Stock Performance

Shares of Fabrinet stock opened at $261.84 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.77 and a beta of 0.96. Fabrinet has a 1 year low of $146.65 and a 1 year high of $278.38. The company’s fifty day moving average is $234.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $214.90.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 19th. The technology company reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $753.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $732.63 million. Fabrinet had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 17.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.68 earnings per share.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fabrinet during the 4th quarter worth $1,209,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Fabrinet by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 60,275 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,472,000 after buying an additional 1,805 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Fabrinet during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Fabrinet in the fourth quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fabrinet during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $476,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.38% of the company’s stock.

About Fabrinet

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.

