Q1 2025 EPS Estimates for Antero Midstream Co. Raised by Zacks Research (NYSE:AM)

Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research upped their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Antero Midstream in a research note issued on Wednesday, August 21st. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the pipeline company will post earnings of $0.24 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.23. The consensus estimate for Antero Midstream’s current full-year earnings is $0.86 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Antero Midstream’s Q1 2026 earnings at $0.25 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Antero Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.17.

Antero Midstream Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of AM stock opened at $14.64 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Antero Midstream has a 1-year low of $11.50 and a 1-year high of $15.21. The company has a market cap of $7.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.30 and a beta of 2.38.

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The pipeline company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.04). Antero Midstream had a return on equity of 20.02% and a net margin of 36.19%. The firm had revenue of $269.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $274.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. Antero Midstream’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Antero Midstream

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in Antero Midstream by 78.5% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,089 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 919 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Antero Midstream by 360.0% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,240 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,753 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Antero Midstream during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Antero Midstream by 175.3% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,031 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Antero Midstream during the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.97% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Antero Midstream news, insider Sheri Pearce sold 23,518 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.59, for a total transaction of $343,127.62. Following the sale, the insider now owns 130,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,901,791.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Antero Midstream Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 24th were given a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.15%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 24th. Antero Midstream’s payout ratio is 112.50%.

About Antero Midstream

Antero Midstream Corporation owns, operates, and develops midstream energy assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Water Handling. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collects and processes production from Antero Resources' wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

