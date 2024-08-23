Q1 2025 EPS Estimates for Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Cut by Analyst

Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research dropped their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for Automatic Data Processing in a research report issued on Wednesday, August 21st. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the business services provider will post earnings of $2.21 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.23. The consensus estimate for Automatic Data Processing’s current full-year earnings is $10.01 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Automatic Data Processing’s Q3 2025 earnings at $3.11 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $2.43 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $10.09 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $2.66 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $3.00 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $2.77 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $10.83 EPS.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $253.00 to $251.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. StockNews.com raised Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $271.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $250.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $265.36.

Automatic Data Processing Price Performance

ADP stock opened at $269.38 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $110.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.06, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $249.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $248.03. Automatic Data Processing has a 12-month low of $205.53 and a 12-month high of $269.58.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.03. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 19.54% and a return on equity of 89.20%. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.89 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Automatic Data Processing Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is presently 62.50%.

Institutional Trading of Automatic Data Processing

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ADP. Kiely Wealth Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the second quarter worth $27,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC boosted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 230.3% during the 1st quarter. Keener Financial Planning LLC now owns 109 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the second quarter valued at about $40,000. 80.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Automatic Data Processing

(Get Free Report)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.