Q1 2025 EPS Estimates for Cimpress plc Decreased by Zacks Research (NASDAQ:CMPR)

Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research cut their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for Cimpress in a research note issued on Wednesday, August 21st. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the business services provider will earn $0.32 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.41. The consensus estimate for Cimpress’ current full-year earnings is $4.23 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Cimpress’ Q3 2025 earnings at $0.69 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $4.03 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $6.25 EPS.

CMPR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com raised Cimpress from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $113.00 price target on shares of Cimpress in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Cimpress from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd.

Cimpress Stock Performance

CMPR stock opened at $90.55 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $87.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.43. Cimpress has a 52-week low of $57.01 and a 52-week high of $104.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.95, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 2.00.

Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $4.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $3.56. The company had revenue of $832.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $832.90 million. Cimpress had a net margin of 5.28% and a negative return on equity of 29.56%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cimpress by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,812,047 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $160,384,000 after acquiring an additional 91,543 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Cimpress by 9,821.4% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 156,361 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,838,000 after purchasing an additional 154,785 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Cimpress by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 357,732 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,644,000 after buying an additional 15,157 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Cimpress during the 1st quarter valued at $273,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Cimpress by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 485,989 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,905,000 after buying an additional 6,902 shares during the last quarter. 77.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Cimpress news, CEO Florian Baumgartner sold 4,035 shares of Cimpress stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.43, for a total value of $328,570.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 23,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,920,445.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 12,104 shares of company stock worth $1,005,072 in the last three months. Insiders own 17.90% of the company’s stock.

Cimpress Company Profile

Cimpress plc provides various mass customization of printing and related products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Vista, PrintBrothers, The Print Group, National Pen, and All Other Businesses. It offers printed and digital marketing products; internet-based canvas-print wall décor, business signage, and other printed products; business cards; and marketing materials, such as flyers and postcards, digital and marketing services, writing instruments, decorated apparel, promotional products and gifts, packaging, design services, textiles, and magazines and catalogs.

Featured Articles

