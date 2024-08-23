Q1 2025 EPS Estimates for Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Increased by Zacks Research

Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research lifted their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for Cummins in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 20th. Zacks Research analyst R. Singhi now anticipates that the company will earn $5.25 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $5.23. The consensus estimate for Cummins’ current full-year earnings is $18.61 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Cummins’ Q1 2026 earnings at $5.70 EPS.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $5.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.85 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $8.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.33 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 5.69% and a return on equity of 25.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.18 earnings per share.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Cummins from $295.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Cummins from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Cummins from $315.00 to $349.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Cummins from $290.00 to $294.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on Cummins in a report on Friday, June 28th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $299.55.

Cummins Price Performance

Shares of CMI stock opened at $305.83 on Friday. Cummins has a 52-week low of $212.80 and a 52-week high of $322.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $285.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $282.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cummins

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CMI. First United Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Cummins during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cummins in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Cummins in the second quarter worth $28,000. Cultivar Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cummins during the second quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new position in Cummins during the second quarter valued at $29,000. 83.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Cummins

In related news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 4,780 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.35, for a total value of $1,435,673.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,269,205.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Cummins Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 23rd will be issued a $1.82 dividend. This represents a $7.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 23rd. This is an increase from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.68. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.29%.

About Cummins

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and Accelera. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

