Q1 2025 EPS Estimates for UFP Industries, Inc. Decreased by Zacks Research (NASDAQ:UFPI)

UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research decreased their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of UFP Industries in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 20th. Zacks Research analyst A. Gupta now expects that the construction company will post earnings of $1.81 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.92. The consensus estimate for UFP Industries’ current full-year earnings is $7.30 per share.

Get UFP Industries alerts:

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The construction company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.02. UFP Industries had a return on equity of 15.86% and a net margin of 7.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.36 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Benchmark boosted their price target on UFP Industries from $133.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. StockNews.com downgraded UFP Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 5th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on UFP Industries from $125.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on UFP Industries from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 price target (up previously from $102.00) on shares of UFP Industries in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.60.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on UFPI

UFP Industries Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:UFPI opened at $119.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 4.34 and a quick ratio of 3.18. The business’s 50-day moving average is $117.75 and its 200 day moving average is $116.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.82 and a beta of 1.40. UFP Industries has a 1 year low of $90.62 and a 1 year high of $136.93.

Institutional Trading of UFP Industries

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UFP Industries in the second quarter worth about $29,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in UFP Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in UFP Industries in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in UFP Industries in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in UFP Industries by 218.9% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 287 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.81% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at UFP Industries

In other news, insider Patrick M. Benton sold 11,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.27, for a total value of $1,351,540.75. Following the sale, the insider now owns 97,729 shares in the company, valued at $11,265,221.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 2.58% of the company’s stock.

UFP Industries Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. UFP Industries’s payout ratio is 16.42%.

About UFP Industries

(Get Free Report)

UFP Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and non-wood composites, and other materials in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through Retail, Packaging, and Construction segments. The Retail segment offers treated lumber products, including decking, fencing, lattice, and other products; pressure-treated and fire-retardant products used primarily for outdoor decking environments; and lawn and garden products, consisting of wood and vinyl fencing options, garden beds and planters, pergolas, picnic tables, and other landscaping products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for UFP Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UFP Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.