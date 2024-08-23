Q1 2026 EPS Estimates for Silvercorp Metals Inc. (TSE:SVM) Increased by Analyst

Silvercorp Metals Inc. (TSE:SVM – Free Report) – Roth Capital boosted their Q1 2026 earnings estimates for shares of Silvercorp Metals in a research report issued on Wednesday, August 21st. Roth Capital analyst J. Reagor now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.12 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.11. The consensus estimate for Silvercorp Metals’ current full-year earnings is $0.42 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Silvercorp Metals’ Q2 2026 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.05 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.42 EPS.

Get Silvercorp Metals alerts:

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Silvercorp Metals from C$7.00 to C$7.50 in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Eight Capital raised their price objective on shares of Silvercorp Metals from C$6.20 to C$7.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Silvercorp Metals from C$6.00 to C$7.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th.

Silvercorp Metals Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of Silvercorp Metals stock opened at C$5.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 4.03 and a quick ratio of 4.43. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$4.85 and a 200 day moving average of C$4.55. The firm has a market cap of C$1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.22, a PEG ratio of 0.03 and a beta of 1.11. Silvercorp Metals has a 1 year low of C$2.88 and a 1 year high of C$5.98.

Silvercorp Metals (TSE:SVM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$57.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$52.82 million. Silvercorp Metals had a net margin of 21.57% and a return on equity of 10.92%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Silvercorp Metals

In other news, Senior Officer Derek Zhihua Liu sold 20,000 shares of Silvercorp Metals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.27, for a total value of C$85,300.00. In other news, Senior Officer Derek Zhihua Liu sold 20,000 shares of Silvercorp Metals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.27, for a total value of C$85,300.00. Also, Director Yikang Liu sold 11,832 shares of Silvercorp Metals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.65, for a total transaction of C$66,878.01. 3.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Silvercorp Metals Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th were paid a dividend of $0.017 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 7th. This represents a yield of 0.23%. Silvercorp Metals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.11%.

About Silvercorp Metals

(Get Free Report)

Silvercorp Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in China. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc metals. It holds a 100% interest in the Kuanping silver-lead-zinc-gold project located in located in Shanzhou District, Sanmenxia City, Henan Province, China; Ying project located in the Ying Mining District in Henan Province, China; Gaocheng (GC) mine located in Guangdong Province, China; and Baiyunpu (BYP) mine located in Hunan Province, China.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Silvercorp Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silvercorp Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.