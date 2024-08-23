Q2 2025 Earnings Forecast for BRP Inc. Issued By Desjardins (NASDAQ:DOOO)

BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO – Free Report) – Analysts at Desjardins reduced their Q2 2025 earnings estimates for BRP in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 21st. Desjardins analyst B. Poirier now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.16 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.23. The consensus estimate for BRP’s current full-year earnings is $4.49 per share. Desjardins also issued estimates for BRP’s FY2027 earnings at $7.49 EPS.

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 31st. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.05. BRP had a return on equity of 101.72% and a net margin of 5.87%. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion.

DOOO has been the subject of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of BRP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. CIBC lowered their target price on BRP from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperformer” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Citigroup lifted their price target on BRP from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut BRP from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $122.75.

NASDAQ:DOOO opened at $67.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.23, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.46. BRP has a 1-year low of $57.15 and a 1-year high of $81.19. The company has a 50-day moving average of $66.73 and a 200 day moving average of $66.81. The firm has a market cap of $5.00 billion, a PE ratio of 12.19 and a beta of 2.06.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a $0.152 dividend. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. BRP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.03%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of DOOO. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in BRP by 61.2% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,076,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,850,000 after purchasing an additional 408,692 shares in the last quarter. Dimension Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of BRP by 73.6% in the second quarter. Dimension Capital Management LLC now owns 11,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $711,000 after buying an additional 4,706 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of BRP by 31.3% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 105,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,734,000 after buying an additional 25,041 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BRP during the second quarter valued at $209,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of BRP by 177.1% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 87,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,621,000 after acquiring an additional 56,110 shares during the period.

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, Austria, and internationally. The Powersports segment offers year-round products, such as Can-Am all-terrain vehicles, side-by-side vehicles, and three-wheeled vehicles; and seasonal products, including Ski-Doo and Lynx snowmobiles, Sea-Doo personal watercrafts and pontoons, Rotax engines for karts and recreational aircraft, and Pinion gearboxes with smart shift systems.

