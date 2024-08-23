Q2 2025 EPS Estimates for Abercrombie & Fitch Co. Raised by Telsey Advisory Group (NYSE:ANF)

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF – Free Report) – Research analysts at Telsey Advisory Group boosted their Q2 2025 EPS estimates for shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a research note issued on Wednesday, August 21st. Telsey Advisory Group analyst D. Telsey now anticipates that the apparel retailer will post earnings per share of $2.21 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.15. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $208.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Abercrombie & Fitch’s current full-year earnings is $9.35 per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Abercrombie & Fitch’s Q3 2025 earnings at $2.24 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $3.12 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $9.70 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $10.11 EPS.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 29th. The apparel retailer reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $967.37 million. Abercrombie & Fitch had a net margin of 9.53% and a return on equity of 44.83%. Abercrombie & Fitch’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on ANF. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $155.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Argus downgraded shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $167.00 to $194.00 in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $155.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Abercrombie & Fitch presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $186.00.

Shares of NYSE:ANF opened at $165.13 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $8.44 billion, a PE ratio of 20.54 and a beta of 1.54. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $164.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $143.04. Abercrombie & Fitch has a fifty-two week low of $47.13 and a fifty-two week high of $196.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 16.0% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 873,148 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $155,281,000 after acquiring an additional 120,509 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 146.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 863,100 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $153,494,000 after acquiring an additional 512,700 shares in the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 18.1% in the second quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 502,400 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $89,347,000 after acquiring an additional 76,900 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 4.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 460,613 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $81,915,000 after acquiring an additional 20,616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 45.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 454,550 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $56,969,000 after acquiring an additional 141,788 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, CFO Scott D. Lipesky sold 9,000 shares of Abercrombie & Fitch stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.48, for a total value of $1,588,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 115,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,375,498.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Scott D. Lipesky sold 9,000 shares of Abercrombie & Fitch stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.48, for a total value of $1,588,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 115,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,375,498.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director James A. Goldman sold 4,120 shares of Abercrombie & Fitch stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.48, for a total transaction of $727,097.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,335,071.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,120 shares of company stock valued at $3,875,693 in the last quarter. Insiders own 3.77% of the company’s stock.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as an omnichannel retailer in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and internationally. The company offers an assortment of apparel, personal care products, and accessories for men, women, and kids under the Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Hollister, and Gilly Hicks brands.

