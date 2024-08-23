Q2 2025 EPS Estimates for Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) Boosted by Zacks Research

Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research upped their Q2 2025 EPS estimates for Transocean in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 21st. Zacks Research analyst N. Choudhury now expects that the offshore drilling services provider will earn $0.05 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.04. The consensus estimate for Transocean’s current full-year earnings is ($0.10) per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Transocean’s FY2025 earnings at $0.22 EPS and Q1 2026 earnings at $0.14 EPS.

RIG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com raised Transocean to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Transocean in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Transocean from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.25.

NYSE:RIG opened at $4.74 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.52. The company has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a PE ratio of -9.12 and a beta of 2.85. Transocean has a 52-week low of $4.45 and a 52-week high of $8.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Transocean (NYSE:RIG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $861.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $862.25 million. Transocean had a negative return on equity of 4.76% and a negative net margin of 11.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.15) earnings per share.

In other news, Director (Cyprus) Ltd Perestroika purchased 2,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.23 per share, with a total value of $10,460,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 89,574,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $468,476,695.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 13.16% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new position in Transocean during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in Transocean by 138.8% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,633 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,693 shares in the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Transocean during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Transocean in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Fiducient Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Transocean during the first quarter worth about $63,000. 67.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. It contracts mobile offshore drilling rigs, related equipment, and work crews to drill oil and gas wells. The company operates a fleet of mobile offshore drilling units, consisting of ultra-deepwater floaters and harsh environment floaters.

