Q2 2026 EPS Estimates for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Raised by Analyst

Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) – Telsey Advisory Group upped their Q2 2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report issued on Wednesday, August 21st. Telsey Advisory Group analyst J. Feldman now anticipates that the home improvement retailer will post earnings per share of $4.40 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $4.37. Telsey Advisory Group has a “Market Perform” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Lowe’s Companies’ current full-year earnings is $12.23 per share.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on LOW. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $290.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $280.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $243.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lowe’s Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $252.96.

Lowe’s Companies Price Performance

Shares of LOW opened at $240.33 on Friday. Lowe’s Companies has a 1-year low of $181.85 and a 1-year high of $262.49. The stock has a market cap of $136.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $231.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $232.32.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.96 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $23.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.93 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.46% and a negative return on equity of 48.52%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.56 EPS.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tidemark LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Stephens Consulting LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 93.3% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 145 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.06% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 24th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 24th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.25%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.95%.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

Featured Articles

