Q3 2024 Earnings Estimate for Kinross Gold Co. Issued By Zacks Research (NYSE:KGC)

Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC – Free Report) (TSE:K) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research raised their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for Kinross Gold in a report issued on Wednesday, August 21st. Zacks Research analyst A. Barman now anticipates that the mining company will post earnings of $0.12 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.10. The consensus estimate for Kinross Gold’s current full-year earnings is $0.57 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Kinross Gold’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.14 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.11 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.12 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.44 EPS.
Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC – Get Free Report) (TSE:K) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The mining company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.01. Kinross Gold had a net margin of 10.91% and a return on equity of 9.32%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year.
Kinross Gold Stock Performance
Shares of KGC stock opened at $9.03 on Thursday. Kinross Gold has a 12 month low of $4.32 and a 12 month high of $9.58. The stock has a market cap of $11.10 billion, a PE ratio of 25.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.15.
Kinross Gold Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 22nd. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.33%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KGC. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Kinross Gold during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Kinross Gold during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Kinross Gold by 3,524.4% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 9,641 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 9,375 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council acquired a new stake in Kinross Gold in the first quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Sivia Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Kinross Gold in the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. 63.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Kinross Gold
Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, Brazil, Chile, Canada, and Mauritania. The company operates the Fort Knox mine and the Manh Choh project in Alaska, as well as the Round Mountain and the Bald Mountain mines in Nevada, the United States; the Paracatu mine in Brazil; the La Coipa and the Lobo-Marte project in Chile; the Tasiast mine in Mauritania; and the Great Bear project in Canada.
