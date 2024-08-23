Q3 2024 Earnings Estimate for Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. Issued By Zacks Research (NYSE:VAC)

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research reduced their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, August 21st. Zacks Research analyst M. Kaushik now anticipates that the company will earn $1.46 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.67. The consensus estimate for Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s current full-year earnings is $6.18 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s Q4 2024 earnings at $1.88 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.87 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $2.27 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $8.84 EPS.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.89). Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a return on equity of 9.89% and a net margin of 3.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

VAC has been the topic of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $121.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. StockNews.com cut Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $117.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $106.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $115.00 to $90.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marriott Vacations Worldwide has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.67.

Shares of VAC stock opened at $72.21 on Friday. Marriott Vacations Worldwide has a 52-week low of $68.34 and a 52-week high of $112.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 3.12. The stock has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.35, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $81.50 and its 200-day moving average is $90.53.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VAC. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 234,864.3% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 65,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,585,000 after buying an additional 65,762 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth $789,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 48.7% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 33,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,846,000 after purchasing an additional 10,988 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 490,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,607,000 after purchasing an additional 71,930 shares during the period. Finally, Malaga Cove Capital LLC raised its stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 55.3% in the fourth quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 3,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.52% of the company’s stock.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation, a vacation company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related businesses, products, and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management.

