Q3 2024 Earnings Estimate for Slate Office REIT (TSE:SOT) Issued By Cormark

Slate Office REIT (TSE:SOT – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Cormark decreased their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for Slate Office REIT in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, August 19th. Cormark analyst S. Srinivas now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.06. Cormark currently has a “Strong Sell” rating on the stock. Cormark also issued estimates for Slate Office REIT’s FY2024 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.01 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.09 EPS.

Get Slate Office REIT alerts:

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Slate Office REIT from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. TD Securities downgraded shares of Slate Office REIT from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Cibc World Mkts downgraded shares of Slate Office REIT from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th.

Slate Office REIT Price Performance

About Slate Office REIT

(Get Free Report)

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Slate Office REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Slate Office REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.