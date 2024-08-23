Q3 2024 Earnings Forecast for GSK plc Issued By Zacks Research (NYSE:GSK)

GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research lowered their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of GSK in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, August 21st. Zacks Research analyst E. Bagri now anticipates that the pharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of $1.24 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.25. The consensus estimate for GSK’s current full-year earnings is $4.22 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for GSK’s FY2024 earnings at $4.26 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.03 EPS and Q1 2026 earnings at $1.12 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on GSK. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of GSK from $52.50 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Berenberg Bank upgraded GSK to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of GSK in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. UBS Group downgraded shares of GSK from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of GSK to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.00.

NYSE GSK opened at $41.94 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.51. The stock has a market cap of $86.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.20, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.64. GSK has a 52 week low of $33.67 and a 52 week high of $45.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of GSK during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in GSK during the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in GSK during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in GSK in the first quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new stake in GSK in the second quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.74% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a $0.3843 dividend. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.67%. This is a positive change from GSK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. GSK’s dividend payout ratio is 54.71%.

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, and manufacture of vaccines, and specialty and general medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial Operations and Total R&D.

