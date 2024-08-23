Q3 2024 Earnings Forecast for ONEOK, Inc. Issued By US Capital Advisors (NYSE:OKE)

ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) – Research analysts at US Capital Advisors increased their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for ONEOK in a report issued on Wednesday, August 21st. US Capital Advisors analyst J. Carreker now anticipates that the utilities provider will post earnings of $1.24 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.23. The consensus estimate for ONEOK’s current full-year earnings is $4.98 per share. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for ONEOK’s Q4 2024 earnings at $1.35 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $5.01 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.31 EPS and Q2 2025 earnings at $1.29 EPS.

Get ONEOK alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of ONEOK to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of ONEOK from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $84.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of ONEOK from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of ONEOK from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.58.

ONEOK Stock Performance

Shares of OKE opened at $87.51 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $83.01 and a 200-day moving average of $79.55. The company has a market cap of $51.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.62. ONEOK has a 1 year low of $60.58 and a 1 year high of $88.68.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.12. ONEOK had a return on equity of 15.54% and a net margin of 13.41%. The business had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ONEOK

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hilltop Holdings Inc. grew its position in ONEOK by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 16,525 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 26.6% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 24,568 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,725,000 after acquiring an additional 5,167 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 208,063 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,610,000 after acquiring an additional 21,657 shares in the last quarter. Norden Group LLC boosted its position in ONEOK by 4,460.2% during the first quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 134,388 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,773,000 after purchasing an additional 131,441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in ONEOK by 2,643.5% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,170,739 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $82,209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128,066 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.13% of the company’s stock.

ONEOK Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were given a dividend of $0.99 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.53%. ONEOK’s payout ratio is presently 92.09%.

ONEOK Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ONEOK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONEOK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.