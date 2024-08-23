Q3 2024 Earnings Forecast for Public Storage Issued By Zacks Research (NYSE:PSA)

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research dropped their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for Public Storage in a report issued on Tuesday, August 20th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $4.23 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $4.30. The consensus estimate for Public Storage’s current full-year earnings is $16.74 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Public Storage’s Q1 2025 earnings at $4.16 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $4.40 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $17.34 EPS and Q2 2026 earnings at $4.53 EPS.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.20 by ($1.54). Public Storage had a return on equity of 36.55% and a net margin of 44.88%. The firm had revenue of $921.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.28 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial cut Public Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $306.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Public Storage from $289.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Bank of America cut Public Storage from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $318.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Public Storage from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Public Storage from $327.00 to $374.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $316.42.

Public Storage Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE:PSA opened at $333.24 on Thursday. Public Storage has a 12-month low of $233.18 and a 12-month high of $333.73. The stock has a market cap of $58.32 billion, a PE ratio of 30.27, a P/E/G ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a 50 day moving average of $301.34 and a 200-day moving average of $285.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Public Storage

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Public Storage by 107.3% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 85 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Public Storage in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Public Storage in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Public Storage in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Public Storage in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors own 78.79% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Public Storage

In other Public Storage news, insider Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.29, for a total transaction of $109,716.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $881,568.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Public Storage Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 108.99%.

About Public Storage

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At December 31, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 3,044 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 218 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels: SHUR), which owned 275 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

