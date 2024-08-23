Q3 2024 Earnings Forecast for Western Midstream Partners, LP Issued By US Capital Advisors (NYSE:WES)

Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES – Free Report) – US Capital Advisors lifted their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Western Midstream Partners in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, August 21st. US Capital Advisors analyst J. Carreker now forecasts that the pipeline company will post earnings of $0.84 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.82. The consensus estimate for Western Midstream Partners’ current full-year earnings is $4.08 per share. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for Western Midstream Partners’ Q4 2024 earnings at $0.90 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $4.17 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.89 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.92 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.94 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.00 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $3.76 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $4.05 EPS.

Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.09. Western Midstream Partners had a net margin of 44.01% and a return on equity of 47.19%. The company had revenue of $905.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $904.94 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. Western Midstream Partners’s revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Western Midstream Partners from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Mizuho upped their target price on Western Midstream Partners from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Western Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Western Midstream Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.13.

Western Midstream Partners Stock Up 1.0 %

NYSE WES opened at $38.20 on Friday. Western Midstream Partners has a 12 month low of $25.69 and a 12 month high of $42.80. The company has a market capitalization of $14.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.76, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 2.90. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68.

Western Midstream Partners Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were paid a dividend of $0.875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $3.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.16%. Western Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 98.59%.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Petroleum Corp /De/ Occidental sold 19,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.75, for a total transaction of $697,125,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 165,681,578 shares in the company, valued at $5,923,116,413.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Western Midstream Partners

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Western Midstream Partners during the first quarter worth about $1,967,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Western Midstream Partners by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,260,436 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $36,880,000 after acquiring an additional 89,444 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Western Midstream Partners by 104.4% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 58,015 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,698,000 after purchasing an additional 29,637 shares in the last quarter. DRW Securities LLC bought a new position in Western Midstream Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $1,550,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in Western Midstream Partners by 174.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 417,302 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $14,835,000 after purchasing an additional 265,143 shares in the last quarter. 42.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Western Midstream Partners Company Profile

Western Midstream Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a midstream energy company primarily in the United States. It is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, and transporting natural gas; gathering, stabilizing, and transporting condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil; and gathering and disposing produced water.

