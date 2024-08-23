Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for Atlas Engineered Products Ltd. (CVE:AEP) Lowered by Clarus Securities

Atlas Engineered Products Ltd. (CVE:AEP – Free Report) – Research analysts at Clarus Securities lowered their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Atlas Engineered Products in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 20th. Clarus Securities analyst S. Kammermayer now expects that the company will earn $0.02 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.04. Clarus Securities currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Atlas Engineered Products’ current full-year earnings is $0.04 per share. Clarus Securities also issued estimates for Atlas Engineered Products’ Q3 2025 earnings at $0.03 EPS.

Atlas Engineered Products (CVE:AEP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The company reported C($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.01) by C($0.01). Atlas Engineered Products had a net margin of 2.90% and a return on equity of 3.90%. The firm had revenue of C$9.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$9.20 million.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on AEP. Ventum Cap Mkts raised Atlas Engineered Products to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Cormark reduced their price target on Atlas Engineered Products from C$2.20 to C$2.10 in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of Atlas Engineered Products stock opened at C$1.27 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$1.37 and a 200 day moving average of C$1.43. Atlas Engineered Products has a 12 month low of C$0.93 and a 12 month high of C$1.70. The firm has a market cap of C$75.08 million, a PE ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.14.

Atlas Engineered Products Ltd. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of engineered roof trusses, floor trusses, and wall panels in Canada. The company offers floor joists and floor panels; and design, engineering, permitting, project management, and site assembly services. It also distributes a range of engineered wood products for builders of residential and commercial wood-framed buildings, including single-family homes, townhouses, multi-story wood-framed residential buildings, commercial buildings, and agricultural structures.

